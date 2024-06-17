Father of 3 identified as Hamilton homicide victim

A father of three has been identified as the victim of Hamilton’s latest homicide.

Police say that 37-year-old Randy Peardon was found deceased inside a three-storey apartment building on Conaught Avenue near Gage Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that while they are aware of the cause of death, they are not prepared to release it at this time.

“My understanding is he was a father of three children who was well loved by his family,” Act. Det. Sgt. Robert Di Ianni said of Peardon during a media update on Monday. “Very innocent victim.”

Di Ianni said that Peardon did not reside at the residence where he was found but did live in the general area.

He said that investigators are currently appealing to anyone with video surveillance that captures the area between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 15 to reach out to investigators.

Police are looking for footage from a wider area from Melrose Avenue South to Gage Avenue along Main Street and Connaught Avenue to Dunsmure Road.

“We are still trying to track down witnesses and people who were in that apartment,” Di Ianni said.

Police have said that they believe Di Ianni knew of the building but they did not specify on whether he had been there before.

So far no information about possible suspects has been released.