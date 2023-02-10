Man charged with murder in Danforth hit-and-run that killed former child actor
Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run on Danforth Avenue last Sunday that left a former child actor dead.
Police announced on Friday the arrest of 24-year-old Ryan Andrews in the death of 25-year-old Gabriel del Castillo Mullally.
He was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues shortly before 4 a.m. on Feb. 5.
Andrews has been charged with first-degree murder.
More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
'Criminal networks' driving more convincing, frequent tax scams, cybersecurity expert warns
With tax season approaching, Canadians are being warned about the rise of sophisticated scammers pretending to be the CRA or banking institutions, as online criminal networks continue to grow.
DEVELOPING | Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
$3.5 million worth of stolen vehicles returned to Canada after being found in shipping containers in Malta
Dozens of vehicles that were stolen from driveways across the Greater Toronto Area have been recovered halfway across the world and returned to Canada.
Montreal
-
Boy, 4, identified in deadly Laval daycare bus crash
A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. Michel Bouchard, the parish priest, told various media Friday that he'd baptized the boy about three years ago and will now be presiding over his funeral.
-
Mont Tremblant commercial village for sale, bids likely to reach $100 million
The Mont-Tremblant commercial village was put up for sale Thursday as owning company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) hopes to flip the property for up to $100 million. 'The response has been phenomenal,' said Scott Speirs of CBRE, the company brokering the property for JLL. He says prospective buyers have ranged from 'institutional investors' to those with personal properties nearby.
-
'Justice for Nicous': Protesters demand release of video footage in death of illegally detained Black man
Protesters gathered in downtown Montreal Friday demanding justice for Nicous D'Andre Spring, a 21-old-year Black man who died while illegally detained at the Bordeaux jail in December.
London
-
Local efforts underway to support earthquake victims
Local volunteers are working tirelessly to aid victims in earthquake zones in Turkiye and Syria.
-
Hitting the ice to show support for those impacted by a tragedy
Friends and family of victims involved in a collision on Bostwick Road in London gathered at the London Sports Park to play some hockey, show support and raise some funds.
-
Two-vehicle collision sends four people to hospital
A T-bone crash involving a passenger vehicle and a full-sized commercial van sends four to hospital Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and child services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to safety concerns for students during visits to the washroom.
-
Local mother says it's ‘almost impossible’ to find a family doctor for her newborn
More than two million Ontarians are estimated to be living without a family doctor, according to a primary health research program based in the province.
-
Searching for Sweetheart: Waterloo woman asks for community’s help in finding missing bird
A Waterloo woman is heartbroken that her cockatiel – named Sweetheart – has gone missing. Now she’s hoping the public can help her find him.
Northern Ontario
-
North loses one riding in federal redistribution plan
Northern Ontario has lost one of its 10 federal electoral ridings, with many of the remaining nine being rejigged to incorporate new areas.
-
Ontario consumers could be hit with new recycling fee on pop and juice starting April 1
Ontario shoppers may soon see the cost of non-alcoholic beverages increase as a result of a new province-wide recycling program.
-
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Technical issue' reduces O-Train service to eastbound track at three stations
Ottawa's Confederation Line is only running on the eastbound track between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Friday evening due to a "technical issue". The issues on the O-Train line come four weeks after LRT service resumed following a six-day shutdown in the same area following a freezing rain storm.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
-
Plaque commemorating 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy' removed
A plaque memorializing a watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been taken down.
Windsor
-
How investigative genetic genealogy helped to solve decades-old Windsor homicide
An American genetics genealogy lab based in Virginia is praising a recent decision by the Windsor Police Service to name the person responsible for the murder of a six-year-old Windsor girl over 50 years ago.
-
How you can protect your grandma or grandpa from a 'grandparent scam'
Eighty-three-year-old Mavis Julian was simply going about her day when her home phone rang – on the other line: someone claiming to be her beloved granddaughter was inconsolable.
-
Pierre Poilievre says he will sue pharmaceutical companies that 'flooded' streets with opioids if elected
Ahead of a weekend meet-and-greet at the Caboto Club, Poilievre sat down Friday with CTV News Windsor anchor Stefanie Masotti to continue his pitch to voters ahead of the next federal election. Among the main points of discussion were Windsor’s auto sector, the opioid crisis and Ambassador Bridge blockade.
Barrie
-
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
-
Parents speak out against school board's decision to end special transportation
The Simcoe County District School Board's recent decision to end special transportation for students with special needs who live within the board's designated walking zones has caused immense distress and frustration among the affected families and support staff.
-
Wanted man arrested for peeping into windows in Barrie neighbourhood
Police arrested a man accused of peeping into the windows of homes in a Barrie neighbourhood early Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and freezing rain causes closures, messy road conditions throughout Maritimes Friday
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
-
N.S. sex offender faces new charges after child pornography found on devices
A 47-year-old Nova Scotia man who was previously convicted of sex offences is facing new child pornography charges.
-
Rural Nova Scotians want compensation from power utility and a more resilient grid
Residents of a rural Cape Breton community that has lost power during cold and windy weather are looking for compensation from the utility -- and a grid designed for the changing climate.
Calgary
-
Car crashes into building at Glenmore Landing
A vehicle crashed into a building in southwest Calgary Friday morning.
-
Calgary's Chinook Blast postpones 'Drag on Ice' event over protest-related safety concerns
Drag queens will no longer be lacing up and hitting the ice of Calgary's Olympic Plaza this weekend after organizers decided to postpone both performances that were expected to draw protesters.
-
Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
Winnipeg
-
Bus rider injured in random machete attack: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete on Ness Avenue after he got off a bus.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
-
'They are absolutely devastated': Winnipeg woman in Türkiye says continued help needed following earthquake
A Winnipeg woman now living in Türkiye is calling on Manitobans to help those affected by the massive 7.8 earthquake that devastated the nation and northern parts of Syria on Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man fined $15K, issued 10-year hunting ban for killing grizzly bear sow and cub
A B.C. man has been handed a hefty fine and a 10-year hunting ban after shooting and killing a grizzly bear sow and cub out of season, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
-
Suspect sought in 'bail money' scams in Vancouver, New Westminster: police
Police in Vancouver and New Westminster have released videos of what officers believe to be the same suspect involved in "bail money" scams in both cities.
-
Vancouver police identify Chinatown homicide victim, 'still working to determine if there was a motive'
Vancouver police are publicly identifying the man killed in Chinatown earlier this week in hopes of gathering more information about the slaying.
Edmonton
-
Downtown Edmonton has lost business due to social disorder: premier, recovery group
Edmonton's downtown has lost on business deals due to the safety issues plaguing it in recent months, the premier and a downtown advocate said this week.
-
Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.