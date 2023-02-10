Man charged with murder in Danforth hit-and-run that killed former child actor

Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run on Danforth Avenue last Sunday that left a former child actor dead.

Police announced on Friday the arrest of 24-year-old Ryan Andrews in the death of 25-year-old Gabriel del Castillo Mullally.

He was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues shortly before 4 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Andrews has been charged with first-degree murder.

