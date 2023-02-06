Father of former child actor killed in Danforth hit-and-run says his son ‘was an amazing young man’
The father of a former child actor killed in a weekend hit-and-run on Danforth Avenue says his son “was an amazing young man with his whole life ahead of him.”
Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25, was struck by a vehicle near Danforth and Woodbine Avenues at around 4 a.m. on Sunday in an incident that police are now investigating as a homicide.
Guy Mullally, Gabriel's father, told CTV News Toronto in an emailed statement that there aren't any words to describe the family's pain and grief at this time, adding, it's "a nightmare existence that will never end."
"He was very bright, he was musically talented, he was generous and kind and hugely protective of those he loved. He was in second year at Toronto Metropolitan University where he was studying business law, he hoped to one day go to law school,” Mullally said.
"All that he was and all that he will ever be vanished in the blink of an eye, and somewhere out there, there is a frightened young man who must now live with this terrible thing that he has done for the rest of his life.”
Gabriel del Castillo Mullally (second left) is seen in this image on Sept. 13, 2011. The former child actor was killed in a hit-and-run in Toronto on Feb. 05, 2023. (Getty Images / Toronto police)
In an emailed statement sent to CTV News Toronto earlier today, filmmakers Yonah Lewis and Calvin Thomas said Mullally starred in their 2011 movie ‘Amy George’ which premiered at TIFF.
According to his IMDb profile, Mullally also acted in the 2013 film ‘Tati.’
“We’re shocked and devastated by Gabriel's tragic death. Out of respect for the family, we’d prefer to not say anything at this time,” Lewis and Thomas said.
Actor Gabriel del Castillo Mullally of "Amy George" poses during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival at the Guess Portrait Studio on September 13, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)
Toronto police have previously said that Mullally was at a bar in the area prior to the hit-and-run.
He was walking along a sidewalk when he was struck by a vehicle driven by the suspect.
Mullally was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital at about 4:30 a.m. with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead there a short time later.
Witness Natasha Bilak told CP24 that she heard yelling outside of her nearby residence just before a pedestrian was struck.
She said, at that time, there was an altercation between a group of young adults and a man who she believes is in his late 20s or early 30s.
“There was a dispute which ended up with the man getting into his car and deliberately driving [his vehicle] into the crowd of young adults. They were able to get out of the way,” Bilak said, adding the driver then made a U-turn on Danforth Avenue and drove towards the group a second time.
“He had seen a gap and basically hopped up on the curb [in his vehicle] and hit the one man. I’ve never witnessed something like that before. It’s definitely really scary.”
Toronto police are appealing to witnesses or anyone with video of the incident or area to come forward.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why wasn't the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down over Canada?
Critics say the U.S. and Canada had ample time to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it drifted across North America. The alleged surveillance device initially approached North America near Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Jan 28. According to officials, it crossed into Canadian airspace on Jan. 30, travelling above the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Saskatchewan before re-entering the U.S. on Jan 31.
Thieves cut huge hole in Ottawa restaurant wall to get at jewelry store next door
An Ottawa restaurateur says he was shocked to find his restaurant broken into and even more surprised to discover a giant hole in the wall that led to the neighbouring jewelry store.
Rescuers scramble in Turkiye, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of rubble Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how the much-anticipated federal-provincial gathering will unfold.
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing thousands of people. Here is a list of some of the world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000.
Mendicino: foreign-agent registry would need equity lens, could be part of 'tool box'
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says a registry to track foreign agents operating in Canada can only be implemented in lockstep with diverse communities.
Vaccine intake higher among people who knew someone who died of COVID-19: U.S. survey
A U.S. survey found that people who had a personal connection to someone who became ill or died of COVID-19 were more likely to have received at least one shot of the vaccine compared to those who didn’t have any loved ones who had been impacted by the disease.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
Montreal
-
'I feel so bad': Montrealers reeling, sending help after deadly earthquake rocks Turkiye
As the search continues for survivors, people in Quebec's Turkish community are doing what they can to help.
-
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
-
Quebec launching new office to accelerate creation of daycare spaces
With thousands of children on a waiting list for child care, Quebec is setting up a new government office to deal with the backlog.
London
-
London’s housing crisis demands 47,000 new homes — 40 per cent are approved but still unbuilt
An aggressive plan to address London, Ont.’s housing crisis has been unveiled by city hall, but meeting the construction targets will require doing things differently.
-
'She was making people happy wherever she was': Friends of crash victims rally for their families
A fatal two-car collision last week robbed the world of what friends describe as a 'shining light.' Friends of Chloe MacKenzie who died in the crash, and Jacob Cloney, who is still in hospital with serious injuries from the accident, have launched a fundraiser to support the families of the two teens.
-
Previously missing woman located deceased: Woodstock police
Karen Cunningham, a 30-year-old woman initially reported as missing late last week, has been confirmed deceased according to police in Woodstock, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in Cambridge crash
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with what police say are serious injuries after a crash in Cambridge.
-
Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP
A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.
-
Google layoffs appear to have occurred at office in Waterloo Region
Google says on Monday notifications were sent to employees affected by the recently announced job cuts.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy Awards
A 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
-
Two arrested in Kapuskasing accused of threatening pedestrian with a gun
Two men in their 30s from Kapuskasing have been arrested and face several firearms-related charges after allegedly threatening a pedestrian Sunday evening, police say.
-
Victim in Moosonee, Ont., injured in blow torch attack
A 33-year-old woman from Moosonee has been charged after someone was attacked with a blow torch Feb. 3.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Homeowners left with unfinished projects after Ottawa construction company suddenly closes
Homeowners and employees have been left reeling after an Orléans construction company suddenly closed its doors, walking away from half-built houses and projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Thieves cut huge hole in Ottawa restaurant wall to get at jewelry store next door
An Ottawa restaurateur says he was shocked to find his restaurant broken into and even more surprised to discover a giant hole in the wall that led to the neighbouring jewelry store.
-
Ford and Sutcliffe talk housing, economy in first meeting since municipal election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe as he arrived in Ottawa Monday ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This is the first time the pair have met in person since the 2022 municipal election.
Windsor
-
Lessons learned: Local politicians, businesses reflect on one year anniversary of Ambassador Bridge blockade
One year ago, all eyes were on the city of Windsor, Ont. as protestors opposing COVID-19 restrictions shut down the busiest international border crossing. Despite a court injunction, protestors held their ground for six days. The Ambassador Bridge blockade halted an estimated nearly $4 billion in trade activity.
-
A perfect pair: Local dog trainer, veteran seek to connect military vets with service dogs
An Essex County dog trainer is teaming up with a Canadian veteran to try and connect other Canadian military veterans with qualified service dogs. They said service dogs can bring energy, life and joy back to those struggling with post traumatic stress disorder, but that the wait times to be paired with a proper dog are too long.
-
Deputy Prime Minister ‘boosts’ Lakeshore company with tour
Chrystia Freeland is touring Reko Automation in Lakeshore, Ont on Monday.
Barrie
-
Female Barrie officer stabbed in face during crisis call
A 20-year-old female has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a Barrie police officer late Sunday night.
-
What we know about Collingwood man accused of murder in his wife's death
Community shaken after Collingwood man charged with second-degree murder in his wife's death.
-
Muskoka paramedic services looking to hire more staff for the summer
Muskoka Paramedic Services is now hiring permanent part-time Primary Care Paramedic before the summer months begin.
Atlantic
-
'Bloody money and drugs': Former Halifax med student testifies at his murder trial
A former medical student accused of fatally shooting another student during a drug deal says he fired his gun in self-defence after a struggle in his Halifax apartment, saying he didn't call police because he was terrified he would face charges.
-
Arctic air breaks decades-old low temperature records in the Maritimes
While relatively short-lived, the blast of Arctic air in the Maritimes was enough to break some long-standing low temperature records for all three Maritime provinces for both Friday and Saturday.
-
Frustration with Nova Scotia Power surges after rate increases, weekend outages
A Cape Breton councillor feels with a 14 per cent increase now granted to Nova Scotia Power and millions of dollars in profits annually, residents shouldn't be paying out hundreds of dollars to operate a generator to keep the lights on.
Calgary
-
Smith joins premiers in Ottawa to talk to Trudeau about health care, just transition
Canada's premiers are in Ottawa to meet with the prime minister over access to more health care funding. But that's not all Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has on her mind.
-
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
-
Lawyers vote to keep mandatory Indigenous history training in place at virtual special meeting
Mandatory Indigenous history training for lawyers in Alberta is not going anywhere following a debate and vote held Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Link alleged between two Winnipeg homicides: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said it has linked two recent homicides in the city, with officers alleging the incidents were not random.
-
New Indigenous-led justice centre opens in Kenora
An Indigenous-led centre has opened in Kenora, connecting people to social services with an Indigenous approach.
-
'A step in the right direction': Manitoba premier optimistic heading into Trudeau health-care meeting
As Canada's 13 premiers get ready to sit down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday to discuss a new health-care funding deal, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said she is hopeful a deal can be made.
Vancouver
-
'A largely absent resource': Those who call on Vancouver's police-based mental health team hope funding boost will improve service
There’s so much demand for Vancouver’s mental health emergency teams that people can be left waiting days, and sometimes teams never make it to requests for service at all. It’s hoped a funding boost to hire more staff will increase capacity of the service.
-
Dog named Kujo likely to 'kill or injure,' B.C. court rules in euthanasia decision
A dog named Kujo will be euthanized after a B.C. judge determined the animal is "likely to kill or injure" if released from the pound.
-
B.C. premier keeping an 'open mind' on eve of historic health summit in Ottawa
For more than two years, Canada’s premiers have been asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss a new healthcare funding model – and on Tuesday the group will finally get two hours of face time in Ottawa.
Edmonton
-
Comedian chomps chili pepper at Edmonton public hearing while arguing climate change is 'not a huge issue'
A local comedian stirred up laughter, confusion and condemnation Monday morning when he ate a spicy prop at a public hearing in Edmonton City Hall as he ranted about how climate change is "not the end of the world."
-
Smith was on vacation as questions swirled about her office reportedly interfering in prosecutions
Alberta's premier was on a week-and-half-long holiday while the province erupted over reports that a member of her staff sent emails to Crown prosecutors in an attempt to interfere in COVID-19 blockade cases.
-
N.W.T to complete curriculum transition by 2028, a 'sad commentary' for Alberta
After using Alberta's education curriculum since the 1950s, the Northwest Territories has outlined the timeline it will use to pivot toward British Columbia's program of studies.