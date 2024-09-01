Man charged with harassment after allegedly making sexual gestures, following teens in Toronto

Police have arrested a man they allege made sexual gestures towards females and followed teenage girls in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood.

A release by the Toronto Police Service said the incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Bloor and Bathurst streets.

Investigators allege that an individual was walking on Bloor Street when the accused blocked their path and made inappropriate sexual gestures towards them.

The accused was then allegedly observed making similar gestures towards several other females, before following a number of teenage girls.

Police then intervened, the release said, and arrested 43-year-old Adel Najikhole, of Toronto.

Najikhole has been charged with one count of harassment. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Toronto police said it believes there are more victims and have released an image of the accused in an effort to encourage anyone with more information to come forward.