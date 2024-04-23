Man charged in fatal Mississauga collision, police say victims not wearing seatbelts

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a collision in Mississauga that left two people dead earlier this month.

Peel police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue on the evening of April 4 for a collision.

Police allege a green Audi sedan and a white Audi sedan were speeding on the northbound lanes of Dixie Road when they collided with a left-turning SUV as they entered the intersection.

As a result, police said the driver of the white Audi lost control and collided with a hydro pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger of the white Audi was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the two men were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Honda suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said no one in the green Audi was physically injured.

On Tuesday, nearly three weeks following the collision, police announced that Nuel Vata, a 25-year-old Mississauga man, is facing two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of racing and speeding.

In addition, police said Vata’s driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.