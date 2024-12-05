Video shows moments leading up to fatal shooting in Brampton

Warning: The content of this article could be upsetting to some readers.

Video has surfaced showing the moments leading up to a fatal shooting outside of a Brampton home late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighbourhood near Goreway Drive and Mayfield Road.

Two victims were outside a home in the area when multiple gunshots were fired at around 11:30 p.m., police said.

In a video of the shooting circulating on social media, and confirmed by CP24, two people can be seen appearing to be in the middle of clearing snow off their vehicle on their driveway when a white four-door sedan comes down the street and pulls to a stop.

The back-left door of sedan then flings open before the shooter opens fire, bright flashes of light sparking from his gun with every shot. The footage, which CTV News is not showing in full due to its disturbing nature, goes on to show two individuals exiting the sedan. About 20 shots are fired.

"We are aware of a video that is circulating online," Sgt. Lisa Trimble told reporters at the scene on Thursday morning.

Paramedics said one victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, who paramedics said was shot in the arm, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is now believed to be in non-life-threatening condition.

Trimble said no arrests have been made in the case so far.

"Investigators are looking for a white, four-door sedan with one or more suspects," Trimble said.

It is unclear if the two victims resided at the home where they were shot.

"We believe that this is a targeted shooting," Trimble said. "The history of this residence and the occupants will be thoroughly looked at."

Police said they are still waiting to notify next-of-kin and investigators have not yet released the name or age of the deceased victim.

Investigators are urging anyone with security camera or dash camera footage of the area at the time of the shooting to contact police.

"Clearly this is early on in the investigation," Trimble added. "We are going to look at this from every angle."