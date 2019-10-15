

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





The alleged driver of a vehicle that struck four pedestrians, including a child, at a downtown intersection in August has been charged in connection with the crash.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bay and College streets just after 3 p.m. on Aug. 22 after receiving several reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

According to investigators, a 54-year-old man was driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander northbound on Bay Street, approaching College Street, when he crossed the intersection, allegedly “disobeying a red traffic signal.”

The vehicle then struck four pedestrians, police said, who were crossing eastbound and westbound on College Street at Bay Street.

Two female pedestrians, a 69-year-old and a 54-year-old, were carried into the intersection by the vehicle until it crashed into a 2014 Toyota Corolla, heading westbound on College Street.

The Toyota Corolla then crashed into a 2017 Chevrolet pick-up truck that was travelling in the same direction along College Street.

Two other pedestrians, a one-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man, were also struck by the Toyota Highlander and remained within the crosswalk.

Police announced one day after the crash that the injured pedestrians were all in a stable condition.

On Tuesday, police announced that Brampton-resident John Ikwugbado had been charged in connection with the crash.

The 54-year-old is facing two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

He is expected to appear at College Park court on Nov. 19.