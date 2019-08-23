

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Four adults and a baby sustained injuries after an Uber driver allegedly disobeyed a red light in downtown Toronto on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bay and College streets just after 3 p.m. after receiving several reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

According to investigators, a 54-year-old man was driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander northbound on Bay Street, approaching College Street, when he crossed the intersection, allegedly “disobeying a red traffic signal.”

The vehicle then struck four pedestrians, police said, who were crossing eastbound and westbound on College Street at Bay Street.

Two female pedestrians, a 69-year-old and a 54-year-old, were carried into the intersection by the vehicle until it crashed into a 2014 Toyota Corolla, being driven by a 24-year-old woman, heading westbound on College Street.

The Toyota Corolla then crashed into a 2017 Chevrolet pick-up truck that was travelling in the same direction along College Street. The pick-up truck was being driven by a 24-year-old man.

Two other pedestrians, a one-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man, were also struck by the Toyota Highlander in the incident and remained within the crosswalk, officers said.

As of Friday morning, all of the victims that were seriously injured in the incident were listed as being in stable condition, according to police.

Charges are pending in the investigation, police said on Friday.

“The investigation is ongoing by members of traffic services,” investigators said.

College and Bay closed due to serious crash. Several people to hospital. If you saw what happened contact @1800222TIPS or 416-808-1900. Please avoid area over rush hour. @TrafficServices is at scene for media ^bm @TorontoPolice @OACPOfficial @TPScott_baptist @DeputyPeterYuen pic.twitter.com/MdvZvsidtE — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) August 22, 2019

“Police are asking local residents, businesses, drivers or anyone in the area who may have observed what happened or have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).