

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Three women and a child have been transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Bay and College streets around 3 p.m. after receiving numerous calls about a collision.

Toronto Police Traffic Services Sgt. Brett Moore said that it appears as though the driver of a Toyota Highlander was driving northbound when it struck two women who were crossing the street.

The Highlander then made contact with two other vehicles that were heading westbound, Moore said.

Two pedestrians, a driver and a child were injured during the incident.

Toronto police say that three vehicles were involved in a collision near Bay and College streets on Aug. 22, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)

One woman sustained life-threatening injuries and another suffered serious injuries. Police said that a third woman sustained minor injuries.

All three were transported to the hospital for treatment.

A child was also transported to Sick Kids Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Moore told reporters at the scene that officers are still investigating the circumstances of the collision, but police do not believe the act was deliberate.

“It appears there was a light violation that may have started this chain of reaction.”



A vehicle is seen in the intersection of Bay and College streets following a collision on Aug. 22, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)

Moore said that while police have spoken with a number of witnesses, they are still looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

"The good news is… there is cameras everywhere so it won’t be long before we know exactly what happened," Moore said.

"My information is that all the drivers involved are accounted for and here."

A witness told CP24 that she was almost struck by one of the vehicles.

"I was just in the intersection. It happened behind me. I was on my bike. One of the cars spun out and almost hit me," she said. "I tried to help the people on the ground. They were like quite hurt."

Investigators say that roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours.