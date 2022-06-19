Man charged after woman set on fire on TTC bus; police investigating it as suspected hate crime

A 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus on Friday, which Toronto police are now investigating as a suspected hate crime.

Police said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Kipling Station.

A man allegedly poured flammable liquid on a woman while on board the bus and set her on fire.

TTC employees and citizens nearby helped the woman, believed to be in her 20s.

Police are on the scene of an assault at Kipling Station that left a woman critically injured.

Police said the woman suffered second and third-degree burns and was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The man fled the area but was shortly located and taken into custody. Police believe the attack was an isolated incident.

On Sunday, police identified the suspect as Tenzin Norbu of Toronto. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, common nuisance endangering lives or safety of public and mischief over $5,000-interfere with property.

Police also announced that they are treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated offence following consultation with the hate crime unit.

They continue to ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).