Man charged after girl is sexually assaulted at Toronto subway station

Man charged after girl is sexually assaulted at Toronto subway station

Elias Silver, 32, of Toronto, is shown in this handout photo. (Toronto Police Service) Elias Silver, 32, of Toronto, is shown in this handout photo. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton