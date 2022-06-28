Man charged after girl is sexually assaulted at Toronto subway station

A 32-year-old man was arrested moments after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in a downtown subway station last week, police say.

Police allege that the suspect followed the girl inside Yonge-Bloor Station just before midnight on June 23 and sexually assaulted her.

Police say that the girl then yelled for help and multiple bystanders intervened, preventing the man from fleeing.

Elias Silver, 32, of Toronto, was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of sexual interference.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said that investigators would like to thank the bystanders who intervened “for their assistance in ensuring the man was arrested.”