TORONTO
Toronto

Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls at Toronto public pool

A suspect in a sexual assault investigation by Toronto police can be seen above. (TPS handout) A suspect in a sexual assault investigation by Toronto police can be seen above. (TPS handout)
A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls at a public swimming pool in Scarborough last Saturday.

In a release issued Tuesday, Toronto police said officers responded to a call for a sexual assault in the area of Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue on May 11.

Investigators allege the suspect attended the pool at Birchmont Community Centre, approached two young girls, and sexually assaulted them.

MD Abdul Karim has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

He was scheduled to appear in court on May 12 at 10 a.m.

In the update, police released photos of the accused in the investigation and said investigators have reason to believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact them at 416-808-7474.

