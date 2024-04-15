TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man charged after allegedly making xenophobic remarks, assaulting victim in North York store

    Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    A Toronto man has been charged after allegedly making xenophobic remarks and assaulting a victim at a North York store earlier this week.

    According to a release issued by the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident took place on April 11 in the area of Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent, just east of the Don Valley Parkway.

    Investigators allege that a suspect attended the store and made xenophobic remarks towards the victim, who is of South Asian ethnicity and was wearing a turban at the time of the interaction. The suspect then allegedly threw an object at the victim and fled the scene, the release states.

    On Saturday, officers arrested Toronto resident Nikolin Kristofori, 54, and charged him with one count of assault with a weapon.

    Kristofori is scheduled to appear in court on May 24, 2024, at 2 p.m.

