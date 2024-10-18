Man seriously injured in crash on Lake Shore Boulevard downtown

One man was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Boulevard early Friday morning.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near Ontario Drive.

Toronto police said a driver lost control of their car and struck a concrete barrier before colliding with a pole.

The impact of the collision brought down the pole and caused “extensive” damage to the vehicle.

Some eastbound lanes of the highway remain closed for the collision investigation.

Police said they are looking into whether speed is a factor in the collision.