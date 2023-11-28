TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man charged after allegedly assaulting individual in North York, making homophobic remarks

    A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

    A man has been arrested after an individual was assaulted and berated with homophobic remarks in North York earlier this month.

    Toronto police said they received a call for a person with a knife in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

    During their investigation, officers learned that a man approached another man and allegedly assaulted him.

    The suspect then brandished a knife and tried to use it to assault the victim again, police allege.

    The suspect also allegedly made homophobic remarks towards the victim.

    Last week, police arrested the suspect, 39-year-old Jahwin John. He has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

    Police said the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence following consultation with the hate crime unit.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

