Man arrested in connection with 2 hate-motivated offences at a mosque in Toronto's east end

Toronto police arrested a man in connection with two hate-motivated offences at a mosque in the city’s east end.

The first incident happened on Oct. 6 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at a mosque in the area of Danforth and Donlands avenues. It’s alleged that a man painted “hate symbols” on the front of the mosque.

A week later, on Oct. 12 shortly before 1 p.m., a man left “hateful writing” on the front of a mosque in the same area.

Burlington resident Lee Bryans, 42, was arrested and charged with mischief/damage of property not exceeding $5000 and two counts of obstructing/interfering with property.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday.

After Toronto police consulted their Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.