Toronto

Man arrested in connection with 2 hate-motivated offences at a mosque in Toronto's east end

Toronto police arrested a man in connection with two hate-motivated offences at a mosque in the city’s east end.

The first incident happened on Oct. 6 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at a mosque in the area of Danforth and Donlands avenues. It’s alleged that a man painted “hate symbols” on the front of the mosque.

A week later, on Oct. 12 shortly before 1 p.m., a man left “hateful writing” on the front of a mosque in the same area.

Burlington resident Lee Bryans, 42, was arrested and charged with mischief/damage of property not exceeding $5000 and two counts of obstructing/interfering with property.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday.

After Toronto police consulted their Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News