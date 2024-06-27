Man charged after allegedly swinging sword on TTC bus, assaulting strangers
A man who allegedly began “violently” swinging a sword on a TTC bus after assaulting two strangers earlier this week is facing charges, Toronto police say.
Police said officers were called to the area of Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West on Monday night for a report of a person with a knife.
It’s alleged that the suspect, identified by police as Joseph Brian Size, 46, of Ajax, Ont. boarded a TTC bus in the area and punched a passenger. Police said the alleged assault was unprovoked and Size did not know the victim.
According to police, Size walked north after exiting the bus and boarded a second bus on which he allegedly punched a second victim, who was also unknown to him, without provocation.
It’s unclear what injuries, if any, the victims suffered.
Police said the bus was held and passengers exited.
“The suspect then pulled a sword from his backpack and began swinging it violently and striking bus seats,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.
Size was arrested after police arrived and charged with two counts of assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon, mischief/damage to property and failure to comply with a release order.
Police said Size was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom for a bail hearing on Tuesday, the results of which were not disclosed.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A report by Canada's financial watchdog obtained by the Investigative Journalism Foundation working in collaboration with CTV News looked at Canadian lawyers' potential role in money laundering schemes, including those by organized crime groups like biker gangs and drug cartels.
Biden, Trump square off tonight in first U.S. presidential debate
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing to square off in their first presidential debate of the campaign tonight as the tight race for leadership of the United States begins to ramp up.
How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate
U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.
Man on trial for threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict
A New Hampshire man on trial for threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings.
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
U.S. sanctions Boeing for sharing information about 737 Max 9 investigation
Boeing is being sanctioned by U.S. investigators for sharing information about a federal investigation of a door plug blowout that left a gaping hole in a Boeing 737 Max 9.
WestJet says mechanics strike would disrupt long weekend plans for 250,000 travellers
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
WATCH Massive sinkhole swallows part of soccer field in Illinois
A 30-metre-wide sinkhole, caused by a nearby mine collapsing, swallowed part of a soccer field in Alton, Ill., on Wednesday.
'This disorder has almost killed me': His addiction to ultraprocessed food began as a child
Chicago native Jeffrey Odwazny says he has been addicted to ultraprocessed food since he was a child. 'I was driven to eat and eat and eat, and while I would overeat healthy food, what really got me were the candies, the cakes, the pies, the ice cream,' said the 54-year-old former warehouse supervisor.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
-
Montreal makes top 50 list of most congested cities in the world
Montreal is one of the world's top 50 most congested cities, according to a report by INRIX.
-
4 Quebec judo fighters to represent Canada at Paris Olympics
Four Quebec judo fighters will represent the country at the Paris Olympic Games, Judo Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ontario appoints supervisor to oversee hospital in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario has appointed a supervisor to oversee the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in Renfrew, Ont, after "concerning financial practices" were found during a review, according to the province.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
-
Ontario government spending $1B to refurbish 8 hydro generating stations in eastern Ontario
The provincial government has announced it will be spending close to $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
-
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for US$175,000
Vermont has agreed to pay US$175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday.
-
Police say suspended driver in northern Ont. drove stolen vehicle to police station
One person has been charged after a suspect stole a vehicle in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, then drove it to Ontario Provincial Police to discuss another matter.
Kitchener
-
Police respond to multi-vehicle crash in Woolwich
At least three vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday in Woolwich.
-
What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario
Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.
-
Boarded up home in Guelph broken into after devastating fire
Guelph police are looking for information after a boarded up home in Guelph was broken into more than a year after a fire ravaged the building.
London
-
Huron OPP lay drug trafficking charges in Exeter
On Tuesday, an investigation into two people in the Exeter area came to a close, when police used a warrant to enter their property.
-
London police on the hunt for two suspects in break and enters in southeast London
Two break and enters in the southeast end of the city have London police on the hunt for two suspects. Around 6 a.m. on June 8, two men reportedly wearing ski masks were seen carrying weapons and going into a home, but took nothing.
-
London native walks home with Dream Lottery prize
A London native was dreaming big when he bought a ticket for the Dream Lottery, with a grand prize win of a fully furnished home in London, a condo in Port Stanley plus $250,000 cash. Born and raised in London, Michael Dennan threw his lucky horseshoe in the ring.
Windsor
-
Six commercial trucks set on fire, police seek suspects
Windsor police say they want to identify arson suspects after six commercial vehicles were deliberately set on fire.
-
Funeral arrangements released for Walsh family found dead in Harrow
The funeral arrangements for a family found dead in a home in Harrow have been released.
-
Police identify victim of Chatham homicide, arrest another person
Chatham-Kent police have identified the victim of a homicide in Chatham and an additional person has been charged.
Barrie
-
Ramara man admits to stabbing mother 30x after eating cannabis brownies
Michael Lahay pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing his mother, Wendy, 30 times inside their Ramara home in 2021 while experiencing "substance-induced psychosis" after he claims to have eaten a dozen homemade cannabis brownies.
-
Orillia man charged with possessing child pornography after police search home
An Orillia man faces charges in connection with an internet child exploitation case.
-
Veteran Barrie police officers face legal battles amid allegations
High-ranking veteran Barrie police officers Bruce Gardiner and Valarie Gates had separate hearings on Wednesday, each facing prosecution in criminal court and under the Police Services Act.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing underway for Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted patients
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
-
People living in Winnipeg home that exploded are alive: police
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
-
'Really disappointed': Painting at Winnipeg Art Gallery found to be a forgery
The Winnipeg Art Gallery- Qaumajuq recently discovered that one piece in its collection is a fake and part of a massive art forgery ring that included more than 1,500 pieces.
Atlantic
-
6 people injured in N.S. highway collision
A three-vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
N.S. couple wins $500K from Atlantic Lottery ticket
An Elderbank, N.S., couple plans to buy a new electric car and a four-wheeler after winning $500,000 from Atlantic Lottery.
-
Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student: N.S. RCMP
A teacher from Tatamagouche Regional Academy in Nova Scotia is facing multiple charges of sexual offences against a student.
N.L.
-
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, and rain in the forecast for central Labrador is expected to further ease the threat.
-
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.
-
Federal government ends northern cod moratorium in Newfoundland after 32 years
The federal government has ended the Newfoundland and Labrador northern cod moratorium, which gutted the province's economy and transformed scores of coastal communities after it was imposed more than 30 years ago.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ken Holland leaves Oilers ahead of draft, free agency
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
-
Picture released of person who stabbed security guard
Edmonton police are searching for the person who stabbed a security guard at a construction site in the early hours of June 2.
-
Crash closes Highway 43 in Whitecourt
A crash early Thursday morning made Highway 43 in Whitecourt impassable.
Calgary
-
WestJet says mechanics strike would disrupt long weekend plans for 250,000 travellers
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
-
Calgary woman freed from sex trafficking, man charged by ALERT
Police say one man is facing charges and a Calgary woman has been rescued from sex trafficking following an almost two-month-long investigation.
-
Deadly bat illness found in Alberta
White-nose syndrome has been found in bats in the largest known hibernation area in the province.
Regina
-
Regina drivers to face mandatory alcohol screening in July
Drivers who get behind the wheel after enjoying a drink have a greater chance of facing severe penalties, as mandatory alcohol screenings are set to return in Regina.
-
Volunteers needed for missing person search in Moose Jaw: police
Moose Jaw's Police Service (MJPS) is asking for volunteers to help in the search for an 80-year-old resident who has gone missing.
-
Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, Shercom, call on gov't to slash tire recycling levy
The Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to slash the tire recycling levy in half – following allegations that some Saskatchewan scrap tires are no longer being processed in the province.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE: Saskatoon residents spar in special hearing over housing accelerator fund
Over 50 speakers are scheduled to debate the pros and cons of the proposed zoning changes for the federal housing accelerator fund in a special hearing at Saskatoon's city hall on Thursday morning.
-
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
-
Closure of 'scenic route' into Sask. national park could be long term issue: Parks Canada
Damage to a bridge that’s shut down the so-called “scenic route” access to the Prince Albert National Park could be a long-term issue, according to Parks Canada.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash partially closes Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver, delays ferry sailings
Two people were killed in a crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver late Wednesday night, which led to temporary road closures and ferry delays out of Horseshoe Bay Thursday morning.
-
'Can't script it any better than that': West Vancouver's Sam Reinhart achieves Stanley Cup dream
On Monday, West Vancouver's Sam Reinhart achieved a lifelong dream, scoring the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final.
-
Gas prices drop in Metro Vancouver ahead of long weekend
Drivers planning a road trip for the Canada Day holiday will get some relief when fuelling up, as Metro Vancouver gas prices dropped before the long weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
'Significant flood' damages city hall in Langford, B.C.
The city hall building in Langford, B.C., is closed Thursday after a burst water pipe caused "a significant flood" at the municipal office west of Victoria.
-
Fatal crash partially closes Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver, delays ferry sailings
Two people were killed in a crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver late Wednesday night, which led to temporary road closures and ferry delays out of Horseshoe Bay Thursday morning.
-
Buying time: Inside the AI technology trained on B.C. wildfires
As frontline crews battled the worst wildfire season in B.C. history, a pilot project unfolded at a frantic pace at the BC Wildfire Service headquarters in Kamloops.