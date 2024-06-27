Man charged after allegedly swinging sword on TTC bus, assaulting strangers

A man who allegedly began “violently” swinging a sword on a TTC bus after assaulting two strangers earlier this week is facing charges, Toronto police say.

Police said officers were called to the area of Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West on Monday night for a report of a person with a knife.

It’s alleged that the suspect, identified by police as Joseph Brian Size, 46, of Ajax, Ont. boarded a TTC bus in the area and punched a passenger. Police said the alleged assault was unprovoked and Size did not know the victim.

According to police, Size walked north after exiting the bus and boarded a second bus on which he allegedly punched a second victim, who was also unknown to him, without provocation.

It’s unclear what injuries, if any, the victims suffered.

Police said the bus was held and passengers exited.

“The suspect then pulled a sword from his backpack and began swinging it violently and striking bus seats,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Size was arrested after police arrived and charged with two counts of assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon, mischief/damage to property and failure to comply with a release order.

Police said Size was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom for a bail hearing on Tuesday, the results of which were not disclosed.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.