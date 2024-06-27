Raptors trade McDaniels to Kings for Mitchell and Vezenkov hours before draft resumes

TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors swung a trade less than an hour before the second round of the NBA Draft began, according to several media reports.

Toronto sent small forward Jalen McDaniels to the Sacramento Kings for point guard Davion Mitchell and power forward Sasha Vezenkov.

The Raptors didn't deal their highly valued 31st-overall pick in the swap, according to reports.

McDaniels averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.8 minutes of play over 50 games last season.

Mitchell had 5.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game in 72 appearances last season.

Vezenkov averaged 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists over 42 games in Sacramento.