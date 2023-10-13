Man wanted in connection with 2 hate-motivated incidents at a mosque in Toronto's east end

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with two hate-motivated incidents at the same mosque in the city’s east end.

The first incident happened Thursday, shortly before 1 p.m., in the area of Danforth and Donlands avenues.

Officers said a man left “hateful writing” on the front of the mosque.

Investigators believe the same suspect was involved in a prior incident that happened on Oct. 6, at around 7:30 p.m., at the same mosque.

During this incident, police said a man painted hate symbols on the front of the building.

Police describe the suspect as being about 30 years old with short hair. On Thursday, he was seen wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket with patches on the sleeves, black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.