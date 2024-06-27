TORONTO
Toronto

    • Downtown Toronto stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

    Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

    Police received a call at 5:18 p.m. for a stabbing near River Street and King Street East, south of Queen Street East.

    Officers arrived to locate a man in his 30s with a stab wound.

    Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Officers are searching for one suspect described as a white man in his 30s, six-foot-tall with a goatee, shaved head, and wearing green shorts.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News