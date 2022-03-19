Man arrested after worshippers attacked at Mississauga, Ont. mosque

Police say a man allegedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque during an early morning congregational prayer on Saturday.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call at around 6:57 a.m. about the incident, which took place at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in the area of McAdam Road and Matheson Boulevard.

Officer said a man walked into the mosque and allegedly discharged bear spray towards the congregation while brandishing a hatchet

Police said members of the mosque quickly subdued the man until officers arrived. Some mosque members received minor injuries due to the bear spray.

The mosque’s imam, Ibrahim Hindy, wrote on social media that the violent attack took place during the dawn prayer.

“An individual came wielding an ax and carrying numerous other sharp edged weapons, as well as pepper spray,” he said. “Before he could inflict harm on any worshippers, several congregants bravely were able to stop him in his tracks.”

“Our community will never be broken and we refuse to be intimidated.”

Peel police remain at the scene, and say a 24-year-old man named Mohammad Moiz Omar from Mississauga was taken into custody.

“12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau is considering all possible motivations, including hate-motivation for the incident as charges are pending,” police said. “At this stage of the investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident.”

“Peel police will continue to be present in the area to offer reassurance to the community and the Mosque and provide additional support to those affected by the incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1233 or anonymously through Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).