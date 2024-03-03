TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man arrested after bringing nail gun to pro-Palestinian demonstration in Thornhill, Ont.: police

    York Regional Police cruiser in this undated file photo.
    A man has been arrested after allegedly bringing a nail gun to a pro-Palestinian demonstration near a Thornhill, Ont. synagogue on Sunday, police say.

    York Regional Police (YRP) said they attended the demonstration, taking place on Clarke Avenue West, at around 9 a.m.

    At that time, they said the action was “peaceful” and attended by about 100 individuals.

    At around 11:30 a.m., YRP confirmed that a man equipped with a nail gun had been arrested and was under investigation.

    No injuries have been reported.

    No further details were provided and police have not indicated if a charge will be laid.

    Police said people are still able to enter and exit the synagogue, and that both sides were “separated.”

    “Investigation is ongoing, there is no risk to public safety at this time,” it said in a statement shared to X.

