Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in library washroom arrested: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he followed into a public washroom at a library in the city has been arrested.

According to police, on multiple occasions between April 28 and May 9, a man approached a woman and engaged her in conversation, following her on the walking trails at Earl Bales Park.

The accused, police said, also waited for the victim outside a public washroom and continued to follow and run after the woman several times.

Police said the two were not known to one another.

On June 12, police allege the same man followed a woman into a public washroom at the Barbara Frum Public Library, located near Lawrence Avenue West and Bathurst Street, where he sexually assaulted her.

Police said a staff member was able to assist the woman and take her to a place of safety.

The accused fled the area prior to the arrival of police. Investigators said the victim and suspect did not know one another.

Later that day, police said, Arnold Edzodzomo, a 29-year-old Toronto resident, was arrested in connection with the case. He has been charged with criminal harassment and sexual assault, police say.

Investigators say they believe there are more victims and have now released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).