TORONTO -- A man has been charged after he allegedly began yelling racial slurs and damaged a vehicle in Markham on Friday evening.

Police say they were called to Main Street Unionville just before 8 p.m. for a report of a man who was hurling racial slurs at members of the Asian community.

When officers arrived on scene, one of the victims said that the man had been causing a disturbance. When the victim confronted the man about his alleged behavior, he yelled at her and allegedly scratched her car with a key.

With the help of witnesses, police said they were able to locate the suspect and place him under arrest.

Neil Mitchell, 57, of Markham has been charged with causing a disturbance and mischief under $5,000.

The incident is being investigated by York Regional Police Hate Crime Unit as well as the #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau.

“Those who victimize individuals based on race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” police said in a news release issued on Monday morning.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541. Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.