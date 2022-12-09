Man accused of 1983 murders of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice makes first court appearance

Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members

Quebec's legislature has passed a law putting an end to the requirement that members swear an oath to the King. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government had tabled a bill on Tuesday making the oath to the monarch optional after three members of the opposition Parti Quebecois refused to swear the oath and were barred from sitting.

