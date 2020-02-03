TORONTO -- A man who was shot multiple times by Toronto police near Scarborough Town Center, and who has been accused in the death of a Toronto woman who was found in a burning apartment building, has died in hospital.

According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the 37-year-old was pronounced dead Monday morning.

The man was shot by police on Jan. 18 following an “interaction” with authorities on McCowan Road, south of Town Centre Court. The SIU said that officers were observing the man because he was a “person of interest” in an investigation.

Multiple officers discharged their firearms, the SIU said, and the man was struck numerous times by gunfire.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital for treatment.

Two weeks ago, police confirmed that the man shot by officers, identified as Ricardo Miraballes, was the same person who was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Maryna Kudzianiuk.

Kudzianiuk, 49, was found in the bathtub of a Scarborough apartment on Jan. 13 by emergency crews who were battling a fire in the building. She was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but later died.

Her death was later deemed a homicide by investigators. No further details have been released about the case.

The SIU says the investigation into the police-involved shooting at the Scarborough Town Center is ongoing and is urging anyone with information to contact their lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that have resulted in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.