TTC staff recommending winter ban on e-bikes and e-scooters due to fire risk

TTC staff are recommending that the transit service ban lithium-ion-powered mobility devices like e-scooters and e-bikes through the winter months due to the risk of fire in adverse conditions such as salty roads.

“While supporting micromobility aligns with City goals, including reducing traffic congestion, encouraging sustainable transportation, and contributing to local economic development, the TTC’s primary concern is safety for customers and employees,” a report going before the TTC Board next week states.

If passed, the new rules would prohibit operating, charging, or transporting e-bikes and e-scooters on TTC property and bringing them onboard TTC vehicles during the winter season, from Nov. 15 to April 15.

“This is as a result of the fire safety danger that lithium-ion batteries pose, especially during the winter months,” staff say in the report.

E-bikes and e-scooters have been growing in popularity in the city over the past few years and became more and more common on transit, especially during the pandemic when there was lots of extra room on vehicles.

However there have been growing safety concerns with the devices as they become more commonplace.

The report was prompted by a request from the board back in January for staff to look into fire safety around lithium-ion-powered devices after an e-bike caught fire on-board a subway train near Sheppard-Yonge Station on Dec. 31, 2023. Three people were taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

An investigation found that the battery on the bike failed and went into “thermal runaway,” which led to other components catching fire. Following up with the manufacturer, investigators were advised that the bikes were not intended for use in adverse weather conditions – including times when snow, ice or road salt are present.

A review of e-bike and e-scooter policies in more than 20 other jurisdictions found “varying and inconsistent approaches” to the devices, TTC staff note in the report.

“Policies vary considerably for transit agencies permitting electric micromobility devices. A common requirement is for these devices to be powered off during transit, with prohibitions on charging and usage while on public transit,” the report says. “Many transit agencies also specify restrictions based on weight and dimensions.”

Metrolinx updated its policy in April to include a requirement for e-bike lithium-ion batteries to meet certain standards in order to be allowed on GO vehicles. The policy requires GO Transit staff to inspect all e-bikes and affix tamper-proof seals to them to show that they meet the requirements.

TTC staff also reviewed new fire technologies for dealing with lithium-ion fires, which can be more difficult to extinguish. They found that “implementing specialized fire equipment will not enhance safety on TTC vehicles” and that evacuating the area where a lithium-ion fire occurs would still be the safest approach.

Complaints about the devices from other customers have also been rising. While there were 52 complaints in 2022 and 2023 about the use of e-bikes on the transit system, there have been 70 in the first nine months of this year.

“All of these complaints requested that the TTC either ban e-bikes from the transit system or enforce peak hour restrictions,” the report says.

Regular bicycles are currently permitted onboard TTC vehicles outside of peak hours during the week, as well as on weekends and holidays. The report does not recommend any changes to that policy.

In addition to recommending a seasonal ban on the devices, TTC staff are recommending advocacy for the federal government regulate the devices.

The report is set to be considered by the TTC Board on Oct. 29.