'A very concerning incident': Police share video of home invasion in Richmond Hill

Police have released video footage of a recent home invasion in Richmond Hill as they search for three outstanding suspects who they say may have returned to the residence the following day to take another vehicle.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Orlon Crescent and Claridge Drive at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday for a break-in, police said.

York Regional Police said three suspects entered the home through the front door while another suspect waited outside. They allege at least one of them was armed with a knife.

In the video, one of the suspects – dressed in all black with blue gloves – can be seen wiping the driver's side window of a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon parked on the driveway before two others walk by, appearing to head toward the front door.

The footage then cuts to inside of the house and shows the front door's window shattering before one of the suspect's reaches in and unlocks the door before all three head inside.

Moments later, the footage shows one suspect walking out of the home, unlocking the vehicle, and climbing into the driver's seat, while another is seen running out, appearing to carry a few items. Police said some items were stolen, but did not disclose what they were. The suspect then backs the car out of the driveway.

YRP confirmed to CTV News Toronto that two people – a man and a woman – were inside the home at the time, adding that nobody sustained physical injuries.

On Monday, at around 6:45 a.m., police allege three suspects returned to the Richmond Hill home and stole the victims' Mercedes AMG GT63S from their driveway, using the car keys they took during the home invasion.

The fourth suspect – a 17-year-old boy – was taken into custody in connection with the initial home invasion on Sunday night and is not believed to have been directly involved in the theft of the second vehicle.

"Obviously this is a very concerning incident, not only that they'd be breaking into a house on a Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m., but that they'd be returning on a Monday morning to steal a second vehicle," YRP Const. James Dixon told CP24 on Tuesday afternoon.

"That's not something we've typically seen before. I can certainly say that in my time, both investigating stolen vehicles as well as break and enters, this has got to be one of the first times that I've actually seen people returning to the scene of a crime."

York Regional Police shared footage of the three suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Richmond Hill. (York Regional Police)

Officers said they have since recovered both stolen vehicles.

Three male suspects – between the ages of 18 to 25 – remain at large.

Police say one suspect wore a grey FILA hoodie with black pants and black shoes. Another wore brown a hoodie with black pants, black and red shoes, black gloves and was armed with a hammer, while one wore a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, blue latex gloves and was armed with a knife.

Anyone with footage of the area at the time of the incident, or has additional information, is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.