Man, 71, charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Vaughan house fire

York Regional Police's homicide unit is investigating after a female was found dead inside a home in Vaughan. York Regional Police's homicide unit is investigating after a female was found dead inside a home in Vaughan.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton