

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 60-year-old man has died in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Parkdale Monday night.

The crash took place around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Close Avenue and Queen Street West.

According to Toronto police, a 65-year-old woman driving a Mazda was turning on to Close Avenue when she struck a man on a personal mobility device.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

No information has been released regarding potential charges in connection with the incident.

Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have video footage of the area to contact investigators or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.