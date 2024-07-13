Man, 57, allegedly kidnapped in Vaughan: police

Police are seeking information after a man was allegedly abducted in Vaughan Saturday morning.

According to police, 57-year-old Roberto Marchioni was confronted and assaulted by two suspects at around 2:15 a.m. when leaving his “place of business” at 119 Westcreek Drive near Highway 400 and Langstaff Road.

Police allege that the suspects forced Marchioni into a grey 2020 Honda CRV LX and fled the area. The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Highway 400, and police believe that a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was also involved.

Captured is a photo of a suspect vehicle in a July 13, 2024 Vaughan kidnapping investigation. (Peel Regional Police).

York Regional Police’s (YRP) Homicide Unit is currently investigating the abduction.

“Investigators have been working diligently since the report came in and have made some progress in this investigation, but they have not been able to identify the suspects involved,” YRP said in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time of the abduction, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police are looking for information on the suspects of an alleged kidnapping in Vaughan on July 13, 2024, as seen in this photo. (Peel Regional Police)