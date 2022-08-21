Man, 37, wanted in 20 break-and-enter investigations in Toronto's east end

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in 20 break-and-enter investigations in East York.

The incidents all happened between July 15 and Aug. 20 in an area bounded by Woodbine, Greenwood, and Danforth avenues and O'Connor Drive.

The suspect, who has been identified as 37-year-old Kevin Grey, reportedly broke in to 11 homes and businesses and attempted to break in to nine other properties.

Investigators have released images of Grey during the latest incident on Saturday.

He is described as six-foot-one and 165 pounds with a thin build, long brown hair, goatee facial hair, and brown eyes. Grey was last seen riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.