Man, 19, charged with impaired driving after pedestrian struck and killed in North York: police
A 19-year-old man is facing several charges including impaired driving causing death after a pedestrian was struck and killed in North York early Monday morning.
The collision occurred in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Varna Drive, near Allen Road.
Toronto police said officers were called to the scene shortly before 5 a.m.
According to police, a male driving a black matte 2022 BMW M5 with a gray roof cargo carrier on the roof rack was travelling west on Lawrence Avenue West approaching the intersection of Varna Drive.
They then allegedly changed from the passing lane to the curb lane to overtake another vehicle, but lost control of their vehicle and mounted the north curb onto the sidewalk hitting a 54-year-old pedestrian who was walking on the north sidewalk towards Varna.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for treatment, but later died of his injuries.
Police said that the driver along with three passengers remained at the scene. They were not injuried.
The motorist was later taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving, they said.
Shengquan Wang, 19, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with impaired operation/conveyance/causing death, within 2 hours of ceasing to operate conveyance is impaired with BAC equal or over 80 mgs, dangerous operation causing death, and novice driver - BAC above zero HTA.
The accused had a March 11 court date.
Police believe there may have been witnesses in the area who may have dashcam or video footage of the incident. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
