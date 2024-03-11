TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man, 19, charged after pedestrian struck and killed in Toronto

    A 55-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Courtney Heels/ CP24) A 55-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)
    Police say a 19-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a pedestrian was struck and killed in North York early Monday morning.

    The collision occurred in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Varna Drive, near Allen Road, shortly after 5 a.m.

    According to police, the 55-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries.

    Police said the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene following the collision. He was later taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving, police said.

