Malton man charged with second-degree murder after assault victim dies in hospital

A 23-year-old man from Malton has been charged with second-degree murder after another man from the same community died weeks after being assaulted.

The incident happened on Jan. 29. Peel Regional Police (PRP) said around 8:15 a.m. that day, they were called to the lobby of an apartment building at 7110 Darcel Ave. in Malton and found a man “suffering significant trauma from an assault.”

The victim, later identified as 58-year-old Keith Lasaga, was taken to hospital where he remained in critical condition for some time, they said.

Police said that Lasaga died on March 23 from the injuries he sustained in the attack.

Peel Regional Police’s homicide bureau then took over the investigation.

Investigators said that the accused and the victim are not known to each other.

Twenty-three-year-old Muhammad Khan, who was previously in custody for the assault, was re-arrested on April 4, and charged with second-degree murder. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing at a Brampton court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.