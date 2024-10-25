TORONTO
Toronto

    • Do you own these jewellery, bags, watches? Police seek owners of stolen items they recovered

    Some of the items stolen during break-ins in York Region that police have recovered. (Supplied/York Regional Police) Some of the items stolen during break-ins in York Region that police have recovered. (Supplied/York Regional Police)
    Share

    Police have recovered dozens of valuable items from jewellery to bags that were stolen in a series of break-ins in York Region and arrested six people involved, including who were out on bail.

    On Friday, York Regional Police announced the results of its Project Black and Blue, which investigates residential break and enters across the region.

    Four of the suspects were arrested on Oct. 18. That day, the suspects allegedly broke into two homes in Vaughan.

    Later, investigators executed five search warrants and took two more suspects into custody. During the search, they seized several items of clothing, jewellery and other valuables.

    “Investigators have been able to link the accused parties to 15 break and enters at this current time,” police said in a news release on Friday.

    The six suspects, three from Toronto and three from Vaughan, are facing a total of 51 charges. Police said three of them, Grigoli Bibilashvili, Aznori Charigodishvili and Irakli Ivanov, were on bail for unrelated break-and-enter offences.

    “Due to the amount of recovered property, investigators believe there are additional victims who have not yet come forward,” police said.

    They have released photos of the recovered stolen items and are asking anyone whose residence may have broken into between May and October to review the images and contact police if any of the items belong to them.

    Police said there would be a process to verify ownership.

    To see the photos of the recovered items, click here.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters

    Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and a key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News