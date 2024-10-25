Suspect sought after allegedly stealing iPhone during Facebook Marketplace meetup

Police have released a photo of a man who allegedly stole an iPhone during a Facebook Marketplace meetup in Oshawa earlier this month.

It occurred in the area of Oxford Street and Malaga Road on the evening of Oct. 1.

Durham police said the suspect met the victim to buy an iPhone 15 that was advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

“When the victim handed the suspect the phone to inspect, the suspect told the victim he would grab the cash to pay for it from his car. The suspect entered his vehicle, while still holding the phone, and fled the area,” police allege in a news release on Friday.

The suspect is described as a Brown male between 20 and 28 years old, five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine with a medium build, black hair, a black goatee and glasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2978 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).