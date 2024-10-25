TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect sought after allegedly stealing iPhone during Facebook Marketplace meetup

    Police are searching for the man in the photos in connection with a theft investigation. (Durham Regional Police) Police are searching for the man in the photos in connection with a theft investigation. (Durham Regional Police)
    Share

    Police have released a photo of a man who allegedly stole an iPhone during a Facebook Marketplace meetup in Oshawa earlier this month.

    It occurred in the area of Oxford Street and Malaga Road on the evening of Oct. 1.

    Durham police said the suspect met the victim to buy an iPhone 15 that was advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

    “When the victim handed the suspect the phone to inspect, the suspect told the victim he would grab the cash to pay for it from his car. The suspect entered his vehicle, while still holding the phone, and fled the area,” police allege in a news release on Friday.

    The suspect is described as a Brown male between 20 and 28 years old, five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine with a medium build, black hair, a black goatee and glasses.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2978 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News