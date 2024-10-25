TORONTO
Toronto

    • Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting Ajax client

    Durham Regional Police say Nicholas M Luck is charged with three counts of sexual assault. (Supplied) Durham Regional Police say Nicholas M Luck is charged with three counts of sexual assault. (Supplied)
    Share

    A massage therapist has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a customer in Ajax.

    Durham Regional Police said earlier this month, a woman reported to them that she was sexually assaulted on several occasions while receiving treatment at a physiotherapy business near Harwood Avenue South and Emperor Street.

    Police launched an investigation and on Thursday, they arrested 50-year-old Nicholas M Luck from Whitby.

    He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. Police said Luck was released on an undertaking.

    Investigators have released a photo of the accused as they believe there may be other victims.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2531 or 2272 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters

    Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and a key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News