Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting Ajax client

A massage therapist has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a customer in Ajax.

Durham Regional Police said earlier this month, a woman reported to them that she was sexually assaulted on several occasions while receiving treatment at a physiotherapy business near Harwood Avenue South and Emperor Street.

Police launched an investigation and on Thursday, they arrested 50-year-old Nicholas M Luck from Whitby.

He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. Police said Luck was released on an undertaking.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused as they believe there may be other victims.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2531 or 2272 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.