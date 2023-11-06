TORONTO
    • Male taken to a trauma centre following stabbing in Toronto's east end

    A male was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing on Monday night in Toronto’s east end.

    The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Danforth and Cedarvale avenues, which is just east of Woodbine Avenue.

    Police said a male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Paramedics told CP24 that they transported one person to a trauma centre in serious, but stable, condition.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    More to come. This is a developing story.

