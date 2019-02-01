

The Canadian Press





GRIMSBY, Ont. -- Police say a male has been arrested in the early-morning death of a female in Grimsby, Ont.

Niagara regional police say officers were called to a business at 4:30 a.m. and found the seriously injured female.

Paramedics took her to hospital, where she died.

Police have not released any information about the victim or the suspect.

They also did not say what charges he might be facing but call the death a homicide.

They say they expect to release more information as the investigation progresses.