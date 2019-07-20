

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





There will be several major road closures in effect this Sunday as a couple of large events take place around the city.

The Toronto Triathlon Festival comes to town Sunday and will necessitate closures on the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway.

The eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway will be closed from the Humber River to the Don Valley Parkway from 2 a.m. until noon on Sunday.

The northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway will be closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Eglinton Avenue from 2 a.m. until noon on Sunday.

The eastbound curb lane on Lake Shore Boulevard West will be restricted from Budapest Lane to New Brunswick Way/Remembrance Drive from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Youth Day Toronto will also mean some road closure sin the downtown core.

Yonge Street will be fully closed from Dundas Street to Queen Street, while Dundas Square will be fully closed from Yonge Street to O’Keefe Lane to accommodate the event.

Curb lanes will also be restricted on parts of Shuter Street and Church Street.