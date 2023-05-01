Major announcement on Canada’s most wanted list in Toronto this morning

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Will King Charles have two birthday celebrations?

In addition to celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14, King Charles III will maintain the long-standing royal tradition of marking the occasion in June as well. CTVNews.ca spoke with royal experts about the surprisingly practical reason behind this tradition, as well as its significance.

5 things to know for Monday, May 1, 2023

The federal government stops evacuation flights out of Sudan, royal watchers prepare for a shorter and smaller coronation, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are headed to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton