Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
On Tuesday morning, police and the nationwide BOLO program named Abilaziz Mohamed the number one fugitive on its new Canada’s Most Wanted list.
A $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest was announced and made available for the next six months.
By Tuesday evening, someone submitted an anonymous tip and Mohamed was arrested, Toronto police said in a news release.
“We hope this provides a small amount of closure for the victim's family,” Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said in the statement. “We work proudly and effectively with our BOLO partners and this successful arrest sends a clear message to those who continue to evade justice - you will be found.”
Mohamed faces one count of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Scarborough last year that claimed the life of 43-year-old Craig MacDonald.
Abilaziz Mohamed, 32, is wanted for first-degree murder in fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Boston Pizza restaurant in Scarborough on Oct. 13, 2021. (Toronto Police Service)
Investigators have said that MacDonald was watching a Toronto Maple Leafs game on Oct. 13, 2022, at a Boston Pizza in the area of Cinemart Drive and Milner Avenue.
At that time, MacDonald reportedly got into an argument with Mohamed, who allegedly waited for him in the parking lot and shot him to death.
Mohamed appeared in court via video link at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Wednesday morning.
The next name on the most wanted list is Gene Karl Lahrkamp, a 36-year-old British Columbia resident wanted in the shooting death of 32-year-old Jimi Sandhu in Muang, Phuket, Thailand, on Feb. 5, 2022.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
A $100,000 reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.
Names on BOLO's new most wanted list are shown in Toronto on April 26, 2022.
'It's going to affect everyone': Number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years
Canada's seniors over the age of 85 are the fastest-growing age group in the country, marking another milestone on the slow march to what experts warn will be a crisis in care for the country's elders.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as 'blackmail.'
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
New census data offers snapshot of Canada's transgender population for first time
Census data released Wednesday offers an unprecedented snapshot of Canada's transgender population, showing 0.33 per cent of residents identify as a gender that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
The U.S. is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, Fauci says
The United States is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
Canada pushing G7 on new laws to seize and repurpose frozen Russian assets: Joly
Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 200 people who are loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. And, the federal government is working with G7 allies to craft new legislation that would allow for not just the freezing of sanctioned Russian assets, but seizing them on behalf of Ukrainian war victims.
Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes
Under a new amendment, English-speaking CEGEP students won't be made to take three core college classes in French, but will only need to take three French classes focused on the language itself.
'Blow below the belt' in Quebec legislature as Legault quips about Liberal MNA being 'not dead'
"Is he not dead?" wondered the premier aloud as Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand, known to be a gentleman who never attacks anyone, rose to ask a question.
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations fall again, another 22 deaths reported
After a day seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again by several dozen, Quebec reported another net drop Wednesday, with 37 fewer hospitalizations overall compared to Tuesday.
Three people in custody after firearm incident in downtown London, Ont.
Four people have been charged after an incident in London, Ont. involving a firearm on Tuesday morning.
Elderly Huron County man recovering after spending 18 hours in a swamp
A Huron County man is warm and dry on Wednesday after police rescued him out of the Saratoga Swamp near Goderich.
Contract ratified at THK in Tillsonburg
The strike is over at THK Rhythm Automotive in Tillsonburg.
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
Here's the latest on changing child care costs in Waterloo region
Local parents say they’re looking forward to the lower child care costs promised by the federal and provincial governments in March. But local child care operators are still waiting to hear more details on how the program will roll out.
New lead for Waterloo-Wellington's hospital COVID-19 response announced
The new face of the hospital COVID-19 response in Waterloo Region and Wellington County has been decided.
Renee Sweeney murder trial rescheduled to next year, here is why
After being in jail for more than three years, the man accused of the brutal murder of a Sudbury woman in 1998 will stand trial next year.
Ontario man has $15,000 insurance claim denied due to working as food delivery driver
An Ontario man says his $15,000 insurance claim was denied after a stolen vehicle crashed into him because he was working occasionally for a food delivery service.
Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
Fire crews battle two-alarm blaze in south Ottawa
Ottawa firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-alarm fire in the city's south end Wednesday morning.
WECHU reports 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 108 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 60 hospitalizations and no additional deaths on Wednesday.
Human remains found in Kingsville: OPP
Essex County OPP say an excavation crew has found human remains in Kingsville.
Urban Barn store opening in Windsor
There’s a new furniture chain coming to Windsor.
New report shines light on increasing pressures facing Lake Simcoe
A year after the release of the Lake Simcoe Under Pressure report, a new report is shedding light on the increasing pressures facing Lake Simcoe.
Ontario commits funding to 13 Simcoe County organizations impacted by COVID-19
Several organizations across Simcoe County are receiving funding to help offset the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gravenhurst, Ont. man charged with impaired driving following collision: OPP
Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a Gravenhurst, Ont. man with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision Tuesday.
Atlantic provinces will have highest proportion of seniors over 85 by 2043: census
Simone McDonald is one of just four students at the school in McCallum, a community of fewer than 50 houses -- some of them empty -- tucked between two rocky slopes along the south coast of Newfoundland.
'More than disappointing': Sister of N.S. shooting victim calls for federal police gear law
Tammy Oliver-McCurdie’s sister, brother-in law, and niece were all killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting two years ago. Now she is giving criticism to Ottawa for not doing enough to keep police gear out of public hands.
Body found along shore that of missing 21-year-old person: Cape Breton police
Police say a body found along the shore in Sydney Mines, N.S., on the weekend is that of a person reported missing last week.
Northwest CTrain station closed to passengers, trail of blood extends to AUArts
One man is in hospital with injuries to his neck following an early morning incident near the SAIT/AUArts/Jubilee CTrain station.
$140K single malt scotch whisky now available in Calgary
The world's first 80-year-old single malt Scotch whisky will be for sale at Kensington Wine Market in Calgary starting on April 27, 2022.
It's a girl! Calgary Zoo provides update on newborn gorilla
The Wilder Institute-Calgary Zoo confirms the baby gorilla born last week is a girl.
Winnipeg high school teacher allegedly struck by student with hammer in classroom
A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is at home recovering after allegedly being hit by a student with a hammer.
Black Manitoba Chamber of Commerce celebrates official launch
A new organization dedicated to leveraging the power of black entrepreneurs and blacked-owned businesses celebrated its launch at the Manitoba Legislative Building.
Note found in accused’s fridge contained PINs to Eduardo Balaquit’s bank cards, jury hears
A Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench jury the expert testimony of a forensic identification officer in the ongoing Eduardo Balaquit manslaughter trial.
Tower planned for site of future Vancouver subway station would be tallest in the area
A nearly 40-storey skyscraper proposed for the site of a future Vancouver subway station is one step closer to being built following approval from city council Tuesday.
B.C. mayors call on province to better address chronic property-crime offenders
Mayors of B.C.'s biggest communities are asking for help from the province to deal with chronic offenders, who they say are disproportionately responsible for an increase in property crime.
Young sea lion euthanized weeks after being found on Vancouver beach with gunshot wound
A sea lion found starving and wounded on a Vancouver beach weeks ago has been euthanized.
First-degree murder charges laid in southwest Edmonton homicide
Three people have been charged after a man was fatally shot in southwest Edmonton in early April.
Garth Brooks to play Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium for first time
Garth Brooks is returning to Alberta’s capital city after five years with a performance at Commonwealth Stadium.
Central Edmonton building scene of fire Wednesday morning
Firefighters were called to put out a blaze in the McCauley neighbourhood just after midnight on Wednesday.