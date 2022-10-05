Lotto Max draw turns up big winners in Ontario
There are four big winning tickets in Ontario, though Lotto Max’s whopping $70 million prize is still up for the taking.
The OLG told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday’s draw, three $1-million winning tickets were won in Etobicoke, Ottawa, and Nepean.
An Encore prize-winning ticket worth $100,000 was also sold to someone in Vaughan, the OLG says.
Lotto Max players may have noticed a delay in announcing the results on Tuesday night. The OLG said that was a result of a technical issue in another province.
There are a few ways players can check to see if they have the winning ticket. OLG says they can either check online at OLG.ca, on their mobile app, or by signing up for winning number email alerts.
Torontonians can also call the WIN! Line at 416-870-8946, while the rest of the province can call toll-free at 1-866-891-8946.
This Friday, the Lotto Max jackpot will not only have the $70 million jackpot up for grabs but also an estimated 56 $1 million Maxmillions prizes. That makes the grand total for this week’s prizing $126 million.
In an emailed statement from OLG, the highest jackpot offered through Lotto Max was won just last year in June 2021. The grand total amounted to $140 million in top prizing, split between the $70 million jackpot and the additional Maxmillions prizes.
In the June 21 draw, OLG says there were two winning tickets for the $70 million grand prize, one of which was sold in the province.
OLG adds they are “potentially” a couple of draws away from reaching that amount of money again, should nobody claim the jackpot beforehand.
Players can buy their tickets at any authorized OLG retailer or online until 10:30 p.m. on Friday for this week’s draw.
