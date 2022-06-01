Lotto Max draw hits $113M in prizes as OLG announces 'big' Ontario winners

Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.

"While the jackpot was not won last night, there are still some very big prize winners across Ontario," the OLG said in a news release Wednesday morning.

According to the OLG, two Maxmillions prizes were won in the May 31 draw, each worth $1 million, were won in Unionville and Stoney Creek.

An Encore prize worth $100,000 was also sold in Elgin County.

Since nobody won the $70-million jackpot, Friday's Lotto Max draw will now have $113 million in top prizing.

The jackpot remains at $70 million, but there are now an estimated 43 Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.

Since its launch in September 2009, the OLG says Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $6.9 billion. including 91 jackpot wins and 752 Maxmillion prizes.

Last week, Ontario woman Leah Murdoch-Gerics received the cheque for $60 million after winning the Lotto Max draw. She purchased the $5 "quick pick" ticket on OLG.ca for the April 19 draw.

The $60-million payout is the largest ever to be awarded to a Lotto Max jackpot winner who purchased their ticket online.

Murdoch-Gerics said she had been playing the lottery casually over the past year before the big win.

"Just one ticket is all it takes. Five bucks," Leah Murdoch-Gerics told a room full of reporters as she was presented with the novelty cheque.