Lotto Max draw hits $113M in prizes as OLG announces 'big' Ontario winners
Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
"While the jackpot was not won last night, there are still some very big prize winners across Ontario," the OLG said in a news release Wednesday morning.
According to the OLG, two Maxmillions prizes were won in the May 31 draw, each worth $1 million, were won in Unionville and Stoney Creek.
An Encore prize worth $100,000 was also sold in Elgin County.
Since nobody won the $70-million jackpot, Friday's Lotto Max draw will now have $113 million in top prizing.
The jackpot remains at $70 million, but there are now an estimated 43 Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.
Since its launch in September 2009, the OLG says Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $6.9 billion. including 91 jackpot wins and 752 Maxmillion prizes.
Last week, Ontario woman Leah Murdoch-Gerics received the cheque for $60 million after winning the Lotto Max draw. She purchased the $5 "quick pick" ticket on OLG.ca for the April 19 draw.
The $60-million payout is the largest ever to be awarded to a Lotto Max jackpot winner who purchased their ticket online.
Murdoch-Gerics said she had been playing the lottery casually over the past year before the big win.
"Just one ticket is all it takes. Five bucks," Leah Murdoch-Gerics told a room full of reporters as she was presented with the novelty cheque.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jury's verdict sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Jury's verdict sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge
A grand jury on Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
Montreal
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved royal assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Premier Francois Legault's assertion that Quebec risks turning into Louisiana if the province doesn't have more control over immigration is based more in pre-election posturing than reality, opposition politicians and experts said this week.
-
Quebec premier accused of trying to 'buy' election with another inflation payment if elected
The Parti Quebecois is accusing Quebec Premier Francois Legault of trying to 'buy the next election' with another round of payments for Quebecers.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jury's verdict sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Environment Canada has lifted a severe thunderstorm warning, but a severe thunderstorm watch is still in effect for the region.
-
International student pleads guilty in crash that killed three people, injured one
A 25-year-old international student from India pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Sarnia courtroom after a high-speed crash that killed three other students and injured another.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines is Canadian, government agency finds
After a months-long review process, the Canadian Transportation Agency has issued its final determination in a contentious case that could have cost Flair Airlines its licence.
-
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Horwath, Schreiner making stops in area day before election
With the Ontario provincial election just one day away, two party leaders will be coming to the area as part of one last campaign push.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jury's verdict sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Sault Police continue investigation into weekend shooting
After arresting a man Tuesday for attempted murder, police in Sault Ste. Marie say they’re at the scene of a residence looking for more evidence and a second person wanted in connection with the case.
-
Funeral procession downtown for Sudbury firefighter
Dozens of first responders are expected to march downtown in a funeral procession for a Sudbury firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa shifting to 'tactical' work to reconnect remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa is shifting its work to the remaining small circuits in localized neighbourhoods in order to reconnect the final customers who lost power May 21.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jury's verdict sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Victims identified in head-on crash that killed three people southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
Windsor
-
Chatham author tackles racism in sports with new book 'On Account of Darkness'
A Chatham-Kent sports journalist is celebrating the recent release of his new book that explores a history of racism in sports.
-
14K people without power in Chatham-Kent after severe storm downs trees, hydro lines
Environment Canada has called down two separate thunderstorm warnings that had been issued Wednesday in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. But in the latter region, the damage is extensive with downed trees and power lines.
-
Where to follow along and get results on election night
Windsor-Essex residents will join those across Ontario to cast their ballots on Thursday and elect a new provincial government.
Barrie
-
Dozen vehicles damaged as parents watched kids play baseball
Police in Barrie say they received several reports Tuesday evening of vehicles "heavily scratched and damaged" while parked near a baseball field.
-
Hydro poles downed by lightning in Springwater
Winds expected to gust up to 90 km/h, heavy rain, thunder and lightning lit up the dawn as the storm raced across Central Ontario Wednesday.
-
Police seek driver accused of leaving collision on Hwy 11
Provincial police are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle that failed to remain at a collision scene involving a motorcycle last month.
Atlantic
-
Suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick
New Brunswick is the first Maritime province to have a suspected case of monkeypox.
-
New Brunswick government announces $20 million for inflation-relief program
New Brunswick's government on Wednesday released details of its $20-million inflation-relief program, which includes a one-time payment to low-income individuals and families.
-
Experts expect bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada
The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than ever in much of Canada this year, researchers say.
Calgary
-
Woman dies after being pinned under SUV in Calgary as boyfriend suffers medical episode
A woman has died after her boyfriend suffered a medical episode, suspected by police to be the result of drug use, that led to her being pinned under their crossover SUV in downtown Calgary.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jury's verdict sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Missing Calgary man’s remains found near Morley
Calgary police are looking for help from the public as they investigate the death of a Calgary man whose remains were found west of the city last month.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating shooting at Portage lounge
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting on Portage Avenue Tuesday night.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jury's verdict sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Indigenous leaders meet with Catholic Bishops in Winnipeg to discuss papal apology in Canada
The wording of a papal apology is top of mind for Indigenous leaders, with less than two months to go before Pope Francis arrives in Canada to apologize to residential school survivors.
Vancouver
-
Tense video shows man with large blade rampaging at Vancouver gas station
Multiple videos have emerged of a man armed with what appears to be a machete rampaging at a Vancouver gas station before being arrested Wednesday morning.
-
Surrey politics: Embattled mayor's 'state of the city' address overshadowed by ongoing criminal trial
Surrey’s embattled mayor delivered his state of the city address Wednesday morning.
-
Vancouver restaurant books hundreds of reservations in 1 day after being named Canada's best
A Vancouver restaurant that recently topped Canada's Best Restaurants List says it booked hundreds of reservations in just one day.
Edmonton
-
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
-
Vegreville man facing dozens of charges in connection to firearms-trafficking investigation
A Vegreville, Alta., man at the centre of a firearms trafficking investigation has turned himself in.
-
Assault at Holy Trinity School sends student to hospital
A student at Holy Trinity School was hospitalized on Tuesday after an assault inside the school.