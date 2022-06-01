$1-million lottery ticket purchased in Toronto about to expire

A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million that was purchased in Toronto last year is about to expire.

One lucky player won the Maxmillions prize in the June 15, 2021 Lotto Max draw but the money was never claimed, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The winning Maxmillions numbers for that draw were 01 – 18 – 22 – 31 – 32 – 40 – 43.

The OLG said the winning ticket must match all seven numbers to win the Maxmillions prize.

The winner has one year from the draw date to claim their prize which means they have exactly two weeks from today to achieve millionaire status.

The news comes as the OLG announced on Wednesday that the Lotto Max jackpot has now grown to $113M following last night’s draw.