Live coverage of Ontario election as province elects the next premier

Major party leaders Doug Ford, Steven Del Duca, Andrea Horwath, and Mike Schreiner are all fighting to form the 43rd provincial parliament.

The polls in Ontario close at 9 p.m.

11 a.m.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca have now formally cast their ballots. Ford showed up at a polling station in his Etobicoke North riding with his wife Karla at around 10:50 a.m. On his way out he told a pool camera that it is a "great day for democracy in Ontario" and that he feels "grateful" to be in the position he finds himself in.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, meanwhile, showed up at a polling station at the Woodbridge Pool and Memorial Arena alongside his wife Utilia Amaral at around 10:30 a.m. The Liberal leader is trying to reclaim the Vaughan-Woodbridge riding that he was defeated in back in 2018.

“I am really happy just to have had the chance to cast our ballots here for Ontario today,” he told a pool camera. “It is so important for Ontario and I hope lots of people get out and vote today.”

9:40 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was the first of the three major party leaders to cast their ballots this morning, showing up at a polling station at Melrose United Church in Hamilton shortly after it opened. Horwath spoke with an Elections Ontario worker as she entered the polling station, enquiring about how the turnout has been so far. When the worker noted that it was a big day for the NDP leader, Horwath replied “Yeah, kinda a big day.” She then stopped to chat with some constituents outside.

9 a.m.

Elections Ontario is warning voters some last-minute voting location changes.

The following voting locations have been changed: