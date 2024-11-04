Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named finalist for Silver Slugger award

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named a finalist for an American League Silver Slugger Award on Monday.

Guerrero, who hit 30 homers and drove in 103 runs last season, was nominated at first base with Carlos Santana of the Minnesota Twins and Canadian Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians.

Naylor, from Mississauga, Ont., led all AL first basemen with 31 homers and 108 RBIs. Santana hit 23 homers and drove in 71 runs.

Guerrero previously won the award in 2021.

Awards are presented to 10 players in each league. They include one catcher, one designated hitter, one utility player, one player at each infield position and three outfielders.

The manager and three coaches from every big-league team vote for the winners, which will be announced Nov. 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.