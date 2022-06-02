Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca loses race in hometown
The Ontario Liberals suffered a disastrous night on Thursday, barely climbing out of “minivan” party status with their leader Steven Del Duca losing in his hometown.
CTV News projects that Del Duca’s Liberals will remain the third party in the 43rd provincial parliament, with Doug Ford winning a second term as premier by a considerable margin.
The NDP under Andrea Horwath will remain the province’s official opposition, CTV News projects.
The Liberals’ showing is a slight improvement from four years ago when they won only seven seats and could not secure the access and privileges that come with official party status at Queen’s Park.
Del Duca lost to incumbent PC candidate Michael Tibollo in Vaughan-Woodbridge, who also bested Del Duca in the same riding in 2018.
Tibollo is leading Del Duca by 1,359 votes.
Del Duca was first elected to provincial office in 2012, and served as transportation and economic development minister in the Wynne government between 2014 and 2018.
He became leader of the party in a 2020 contest quickly overshadowed by the arrival of COVID-19 in Canada.
He said earlier this week he would stay on as leader regardless of whether he won a seat or not.
