TORONTO
Toronto

    • Live chickens on Hwy 401 after collision in Milton: police

    Ontario Provincial Police handout. Ontario Provincial Police handout.
    Share

    Police are advising of heavy traffic on part of Highway 401 after a transport truck carrying live chickens collided with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton.

    At 7:30 a.m., Ontario provincial police said they were responding to a crash on Highway 401, west of James Snow Parkway. The truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Police said there are live chickens on the highway and that the incident has caused heavy traffic. They have asked drivers to consider alternate routes as lane closures are expected for several hours.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News